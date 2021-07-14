Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.75. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

