Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Primo Water worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,454,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 466.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,438 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 46,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $827,227.80. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,385,329 shares of company stock worth $23,948,938. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

