Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,857,000 after buying an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 17.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after buying an additional 120,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

