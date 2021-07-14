Credits (CS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $353,621.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $353,621.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

