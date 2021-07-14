Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 123,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,858. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.