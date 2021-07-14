CRH (NYSE:CRH) PT Set at $50.44 by Barclays

Barclays set a $50.44 target price on CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.39.

NYSE CRH opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

