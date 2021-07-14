CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 10,000 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,454. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

