Critical Contrast: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) vs. Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 5 0 2.71 Pan American Silver 0 1 6 0 2.86

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.56, indicating a potential upside of 54.66%. Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.65%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97% Pan American Silver 18.24% 11.50% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Pan American Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.42 $37.52 million N/A N/A Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 4.52 $177.88 million $1.16 24.82

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Copper Mountain Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

