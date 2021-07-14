Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 555.6% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.34% and a return on equity of 61.66%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

