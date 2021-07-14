Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 765.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,732 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 39.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Crown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $10,041,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after acquiring an additional 359,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

