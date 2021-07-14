Crowns (CWS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $887,803.00

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Crowns has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00012277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $887,803.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.00859428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,370 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.