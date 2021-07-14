Crust Hits Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001571 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.85 or 0.01391890 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars.

