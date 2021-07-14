Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Update

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 526,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,563,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CZNI traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,679,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,941,813. Cruzani has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

Cruzani Company Profile

Cruzani, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the building and representing franchise concepts, and other related businesses in the quick-service food industry. The company was formerly known as US Highland, Inc and changed its name to Cruzani, Inc in October 2018.

