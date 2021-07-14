CryptoFranc Market Cap Hits $2.20 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003353 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.20 million and $53,360.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00853377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005342 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.