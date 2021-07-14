Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CRS opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 33.13 and a current ratio of 33.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.17. Crystal Amber Fund has a one year low of GBX 70.11 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 110.55 ($1.44).

About Crystal Amber Fund

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

