Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CRS opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 33.13 and a current ratio of 33.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.17. Crystal Amber Fund has a one year low of GBX 70.11 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 110.55 ($1.44).
About Crystal Amber Fund
