Css LLC Il Boosts Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Css LLC Il raised its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 733.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 0.13% of CONX worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

