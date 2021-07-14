Css LLC Il Buys New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

