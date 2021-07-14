Css LLC Il Buys New Position in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

Get Standard AVB Financial alerts:

Standard AVB Financial stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $33.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard AVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard AVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.