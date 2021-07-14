Css LLC Il Lowers Holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Css LLC Il cut its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,976 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.19% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APSG opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

