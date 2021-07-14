Css LLC Il Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 168,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSSIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSSIU opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

