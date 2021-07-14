Css LLC Il Purchases 17,055 Shares of Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 0.65% of Cascade Acquisition worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

CAS opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

