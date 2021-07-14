Css LLC Il Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,995 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $221,887,000 after acquiring an additional 549,829 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in eBay by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in eBay by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.