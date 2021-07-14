CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.92 ($71.67).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR EVD traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €54.14 ($63.69). 20,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.83. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 52-week high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.