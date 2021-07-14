CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.92.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.91.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in CubeSmart by 33.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.