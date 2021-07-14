CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $63,712,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after buying an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after buying an additional 712,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

