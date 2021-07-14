Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Down 97.6% in June

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE:CFR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.