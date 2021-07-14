Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $241.49 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $173.07 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.32.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

