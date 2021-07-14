Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Increases Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Cummins has increased its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

CMI stock opened at $241.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 12 month low of $173.07 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.32.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

