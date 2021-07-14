Curecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $517.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $517.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.19 or 0.00399220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,151,835 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

