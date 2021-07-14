Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $17.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several analysts have commented on CRIS shares. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,182,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 3,334.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 127,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

