Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRIS. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $691.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

