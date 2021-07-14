CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $13.83 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises approximately 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.80. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $149.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

