CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1,519.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,973 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,300,000 after purchasing an additional 587,968 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. 220,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,016,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

