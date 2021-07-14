CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,185 shares of company stock worth $17,929,242. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.