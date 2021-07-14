CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $4.23 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

