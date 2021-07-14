CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $294.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.