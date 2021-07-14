Cynthia Yazdi Sells 2,638 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $538,152.00.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $225.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

