Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.58. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 16,267 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37.
Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter.
About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)
Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.
