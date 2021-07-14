CyrusOne Inc. (NYSE:CONE) Director Sells $398,150.00 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc. (NYSE:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00.
CONE traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,413. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77.
About CyrusOne
