CyrusOne Inc. (NYSE:CONE) Director Sells $398,150.00 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc. (NYSE:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00.

CONE traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,413. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

