Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) CEO Sells $116,050.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

