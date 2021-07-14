D Deverl Maserang II Purchases 11,100 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NYSE:FARM) Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NYSE:FARM) CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $99,345.00.

Shares of NYSE FARM opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

