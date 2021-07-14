Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.48 billion and $370.50 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,475,339,862 coins and its circulating supply is 5,475,339,373 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

