Daniel J. Beck Sells 5,221 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NYSE:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NYSE:SIVB) CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $3,120,121.81.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $578.85 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.78 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

