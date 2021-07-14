Daniel Ramos Sells 6,480 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20.

Shares of NYSE ALRM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. 162,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,303. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

