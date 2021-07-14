Daniele Addis Sells 28,570 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:CCRN) SVP Daniele Addis sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $481,975.90.
Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. 2,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,083. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $18.90.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.