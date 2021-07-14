DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $39,648.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00087371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00809013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,434,589,100 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

