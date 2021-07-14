Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DQ. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of DQ stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. 3,872,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,360. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.