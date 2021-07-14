DATA (DTA) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, DATA has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $239,435.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00828207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005354 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

