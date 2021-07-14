Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,312,000.00.
Shares of Datto stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,453. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46.
Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.
About Datto
Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.