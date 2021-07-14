Datum Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Datum coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $47,152.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00848902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

